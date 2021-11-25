Knights of Columbus prepare Thanksgiving meals for seniors

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The Knights of Columbus Council #3599 carried out a 30-year tradition of preparing Thanksgiving meals for senior citizens in Bay County.

Thursday morning the group cooked and packed a traditional dinner, then delivered it right to people’s doors.

Member Kevin Hall said they started preparing the meals at 5 a.m. Thursday.

“Every Thanksgiving morning we come here and put on the number of Thanksgiving meals whatever the council says we need to put together,” Hall said.

This year the men made 153 meals.

Each box is stuffed with turkey, potatoes, and other holiday staples.

Hall said unity is one of their themes so this gives them the opportunity to be together and give back to those in need.

“We all need to take care of our people who are less fortunate,” Hall said. “This is the way we demonstrate by the giving of our time and our assets to help those people who are less fortunate and say ‘hey we care.’”

Once the meals are finished volunteers like Vivian Steele from the Bay County Council on Aging and Meals on Wheels loaded their cars for delivery.

“They have divided up the addresses and given each of us that are going out a route to take,” Steele said.

The dinners are for people who are homebound or have no family in town.

Steele said it’s a blessing to be able to put a smile on someone’s face because it’s what the day is all about.

“It shows me what I have to be thankful for,” said Steele. “There’s so much that I have that they don’t and that I can share my time with them.”

The Knights of Columbus plan to cook Christmas meals for senior citizens this year as well.