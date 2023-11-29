PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) –The Kiwanis Club of Panama City is making sure Bay County’s underprivileged kids get a Christmas present this year.

For more than 20 years, club members have been donating toys to the “Christmas in November” auction.

This year’s auction took place today at Trigo’s Banquet Hall in Downtown Panama City.

Around 100 blankets, gift cards, toys, and more went to the highest bidders.

All the proceeds go to the Bay County School Board P.A.T.H.S. program, which provides assistance to homeless students.

200 students will benefit from this event.

“We are so blessed to be able to have decent jobs, a roof over our head, and just to be able to give back just a little bit, even if it’s just to have some fun and donate and toys, it just makes you feel really good,” Kiwanis Club of Panama City incoming chair Sharon Trainor said.

The students will receive their toys before they leave for the Christmas break.