PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — The Junior League of Panama City is in the midst of its 2nd annual Teddy Bear Drive.

Their goal is to provide 100 Bereavement Boxes to area families who’ve experienced pregnancy and infant loss. The 25-dollar Teddy Bears are the Centerpiece of the boxes. The Teddy Bear Drive coincides with the international pregnancy and infant loss remembrance day, which was Sunday. HCA Gulf Coast Hospital Will give the bear to families who’ve lost children. Junior League volunteer Danielle Kinkade who lost her son Mak at birth says that gesture is always important.

“So in 2020, we had a baby who passed away due to a fatal disease shortly after his birth. And so at the hospital that we were at, we received this teddy bear and we carried him with them. We carry this teddy bear with us on family vacations and also in family photos. We keep him in our living room as a daily reminder.”

Junior League members say they prepare for 2-3 infant deaths each week in Bay County. The Teddy Bear Drive ends October 31st, But you can donate all year long.

For more information on how to donate click here or go to the Amazon wishlist.