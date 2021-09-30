Junior League of Panama City hosts Diaper Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– In honor of Diaper Diaper Need Awareness Week, Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2021. The Junior League of Panama City will host a Diaper Drive to help local families experiencing diaper need.

During the Diaper Drive, the JLPC Diaper Bank will be accepting donations of diapers, training pants and wipes at various Bay County locations. These donations are then distributed to local partner agencies who work directly with the diaper wearing population.

“We have been able to donate over 500,000 diapers to families in need over the past six years,” said President-elect, Sara Walker.

Walker also said that at least 1,800 families in Bay County experience this need, as diapers can be very expensive and families often need at least eight to ten diapers each day for one child.

Diaper Drive drop off locations include: Panhandle Patio, Bitty Bubbles Swim School, Aubrey & Oliver, Aaron Rich Marketing, United Way of Northwest Florida, Panhandle Pediatric Dentistry, Glass Ventures, Prine Orthodontics, Kennon Dental, Manuel & Thompson, Who Dey Prints, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida (Pier Park Office), Beau’s, Pink Narcissus and the Junior League of Panama City Office located at 736 Jenks Ave., Panama City, Florida.

The Junior League will also accept monetary donations on their website here.