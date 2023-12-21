PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Barring an extremely unusual move by the state legislature the proposal to consolidate some of Florida’s judicial circuits is dead.

The Florida Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision today saying consolidation is unnecessary.

The idea surfaced in June when Florida House Speaker Paul Renner asked the high court to appoint a committee to study consolidation.

Local Attorneys, Law Enforcement, and many others quickly jumped on the plan. They said it would reduce the public access to the courts.

The local Judicial community feared any consolidation plan that included merging our 14th Judicial circuit. That included the neighboring 1st or 2nd circuit would make it nearly impossible for any to be elected as a state attorney, public defender, or judge.

When the committee filed its report with the Supreme Court last month, it recommended dropping the proposal due to an overwhelming lack of support.