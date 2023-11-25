PANAMA CITY, FL (WMBB) – John Douglas Insurance is hosting its annual open enrollment insurance and Medicare at the Walmart in Panama City.

This year, however, they have partnered with the Lucky Puppy Rescue to help our four-legged friends.

For 16 years the nonprofit has been dedicated to helping pups in need find a forever home. However, in October the organization had to stop accepting animals due to a lack of funding.

To help combat this, John Douglas Insurance is asking people to also donate dog and cleaning supplies to help lucky puppy.

Marketing Director for John Douglas Insurance Janet Fortune says any donation makes a difference.

“Their monthly operational costs are about $50,000 and you know that’s a lot. So making sure that they’re able to care for all our homeless pups and get them homes getting adopted, getting the medicine they need and the care they need” Marketing Director Janet Fortune said.

If you want to save the puppies click here for more information.