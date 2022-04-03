PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sunday marks the first day Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world were able to congregate for service in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their buildings have been closed since March 20, 2020.

Since then, the organization said they have held virtual meetings, with upwards of 1.5 million people tuning in each week.

Members at the Kingdom Hall on Florida Avenue in Panama City said the virtual meetings allowed them to have speakers from all over the world, including England and Israel.

Regional public communication representative Dwayne Piergiovanni said it’s a very exciting feeling to be able to meet in person again with the members of the congregation.

“Congregating is very important… The association is so important to our spirituality,” he said. “It’s something we really prize, we put a lot of emphasis on. So to be able to go back to this, it’s very important to our relationship with each other, and also helping to maintain a very healthy relationship with God.”

Piergiovanni said it has been so long since the organization met in person, that dust began collecting on his dress shoes.

“It’s been two years since we’ve been able to meet together in person… That’s a very long time,” he said. “To be able to do this and to see our brothers and sisters again, to communicate… It’s a really weird feeling, it’s a very exciting feeling, and we really appreciate being able to be together again.”

The organization said pilot programs took place around the world late last year to determine how the congregations can meet safely.

They strongly recommend that the congregation wear masks during the service.