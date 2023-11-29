PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) – James Finch’s company Phoenix Construction, has filed another civil lawsuit in connection with his business dealings with the City of Lynn Haven.

Finch is suing Panhandle Engineering which is run by Chris Forehand, for aiding and abetting civil conspiracy and two counts of tortious interference.

He’s accusing Forehand of conspiring with Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer, to prevent Phoenix from bidding on city road paving contracts.

He claimed they rewrote the bidding procedures requiring companies to perform 100% of the work themselves, as opposed to subcontracting some of the work.

The lawsuit claims Forehand broke the existing contract Panhandle Engineering had with Phoenix Construction. Both Finch and Forehand were central figures in the Lynn Haven corruption case.

Finch was found not guilty of the government’s accusations in his October trial.

Forehand cut a deal with the government and was an informer and witness for federal prosecutors. Finch already filed a similar one earlier this month, against the City of Lynn Haven. This involved Gainer’s alleged role in what he claims is a personal vendetta against him.