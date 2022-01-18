It’s time to vote for the next Salty Dog Mayor

ST. ANDREWS Fla. (WMBB) – The search is on for the next Salty Dog Mayor of St. Andrews.

The Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership is now taking nominations for the job.

The Salty Dog Mayor serves as the ambassador for St. Andrews. They get to make appearances at events around town including leading the annual Mardi Gras pet parade.

Any pup can be nominated for a fee of just $22. People can vote for who they want as the next Mayor, for one dollar per vote.

The last day to vote is February 23.

Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership Executive Director Lisa Barnes Tapscott said all of the proceeds collected will go towards helping a local cause.

“The whole thing is about raising money for Operation Spay Bay,” Tapscott said. “Last year we raised over $10,000 for Operation Spay Bay and that’s through partnerships and votes for mayor.”

The new mayor will be announced on Salty Dog Day on February 26 at the St. Andrews farmers market.

To vote or nominate a dog, visit the Salty Dog Day website.