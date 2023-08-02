PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Regal-Regency Theater rolled out the red carpet for guests Wednesday evening to celebrate their grand opening.

Guests were treated to hors d’oeuvres, live music, and even a couple of superheroes during the celebration.

The theater has been open for a few weeks now, and with the blockbuster movies that have come out in the past few weeks, residents are enjoying the new cinema.

Folks who attended the grand opening weren’t just there for the party. They got an early showing of a movie that is coming out later in the week.

We spoke with Panama City Mayor, Mike Rohan about the newly reopened Regal-Regency and the effect it’s having on the local economy.

“This is going to be a great economic generator and it’s going to help the city a great deal,” Mayor Rohan told our reporter. “We get a lot of tax money out of 23rd Street and we’re proud of it. We’re going to use that tax money to make Panama City even better.”

Grand opening attendees got to experience The Meg 2 in Regal-Regency’s state-of-the-art 4DX theater.

That theater has 21 effects including synchronized motion seats, atmospheric effects like lightning, fog, bubbles and snow. It can also replicate a thousand different smells to match the individual movie.