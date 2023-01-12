PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Quality of Life is introducing a new program for teenagers.

QOLture Teen Kickback Club provides a space for kids from all around the area to go and hang out once a month for free.

Each month has a different theme. Friday, January 13th is game night.

Board games like Sorry, Jenga, and Mancala will be set up at the Daffin Park Clubhouse in Panama City. They will also have an Xbox, Ring Toss, and card games.

Recreations Program Coordinator Taty Bell said she can’t wait to kick off the club’s first event.

“I was sitting in my office and I was like if I was a teen, what would I like to do,” Taty said. “So I just thought about a program specifically for the teens that it could be a safe haven and they could come out and enjoy their friends and just chill out and have a good time.”

Other themed nights include dodgeball, karaoke, and the ‘biggest game of tag ever’.

Teens don’t have to sign up to attend. However, dodgeball in February requires pre-registration, so be on the lookout for that one on the Panama City Quality of Life’s Facebook Page.

Game night Friday, January 13th is 7-10:00 p.m.

Free drinks and snacks will also be provided.