PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Mayor Michael Rohan filed a complaint with the Panama City Police Department on November 29th against State Representative Griff Griffitts and indicated he believes some powerful people are ‘out to get’ him.

“Except we’re here, to tell the truth, they’re out to get me, okay, he’s part of the ‘out to get me’ group’,” Rohan said.

That’s Rohan speaking to a Panama City police investigator. Rohan was filing a complaint against Griffitts after the two had an encounter during a break in a recent Panama City commission meeting.

“His motive obviously was out there, he was out there to harass me and I felt that he was harassing me and I felt it was an invasion of my privacy,” Rohan said.

Rohan said he gave as good as he got.

“As I was doing that he was yelling out at me, ‘Oh, so you wanna play like you’re a big tough guy?’ and I said griff, ‘why don’t you just kiss my (expletive)’ and then I walked off and went to the bathroom,” Rohan said.

But Rohan also believes Griffitts threatened him.

“He’s not a pleasant-looking guy and he’s kind of a husky sort of guy and, you know, he was up close but I didn’t think he was gonna whack me one,” Rohan said.

Rohan said the behavior is part of a larger conspiracy.

“Why are they out to get you?” the investigator asked.

“Because I am a conservative and I am going against the political grain of downtown,” Rohan responded. “The downtown commissioners, they’re in the pocket of some big people.”

According to Rohan, the ‘out to get me’ group is a big club.

“Some big companies in town, I’m sure you know who they are, St. Joe Company, there is some big pocket,” Rohan said. “These other people are in those big pockets and I am standing up against them and they don’t like that.”

During the interview, Rohan suggested Assistant City Manager Jared Jones is also involved. He noted it’s possible Jones let Griffitts into the private area where the confrontation occurred.

“He had no business whatsoever to be there, he had no business calling me to come back there and I think the city manager, assistant manager, Jared Jones, I’m sure he knew what was going on and I bet he was in on it. I’m not gonna go after him yet, but that might happen,” Rohan said.

Rohan also recounted a story about Jones and a Rohan acquaintance having a conversation at a grocery store.

“Something to the effect of, ‘That was kind of an awful meeting don’t you think?’ … ‘Everybody can just kiss and makeup,’ and Jared Jones said, ‘It’s gonna get a lot worse before it gets better,'” Rohan said.

Rohan also claims City Commissioner Jenna Haligas texted a Rohan supporter about the sexual harassment allegations he would soon be facing.

“Anyway, long story short, back and forth on the phone and there’s a blurb on there that’s from her and it says, ‘they’re gonna get him on sexual charges,’ Rohan said.

Rohan went on to say he’d been informed about an issue with the city but the allegations had not yet been revealed to him.

“And I suspect that’s what HR is about tomorrow, I guess I’ve been a bad boy over there and just don’t know it,” Rohan said.

During this week’s commission meeting, it was revealed that a female city employee accused Rohan of grabbing her buttocks during a city 4th of July event.

After the interview, police say Rohan himself volunteered another incident to police, admitting to touching a woman in the small of her back. They say he defended the action saying it was different from when he was younger and would run his hand along girls’ backs to check if they were wearing a bra.

We called Rohan’s attorney and Rohan himself for an interview and did not hear back. Haligas and Jones both declined interview requests.

Panama City Police said no charges were filed stemming from Rohan’s complaint and the case is closed.