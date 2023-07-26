PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama Police Department has released the name of a woman who was found dead next to the railroad tracks Monday evening.

PCPD wrote in a news release that the body of 33-year-old Cessalei Joy Hall from Panama City was found next to the tracks at the intersection of Nehi Road and College Station Road.

No additional information has been released but investigators said there are no signs of foul play.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.