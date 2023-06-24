PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — When faced with an emergency, whether you choose to evacuate or shelter in place, Bay County is working to ensure residents are prepared to keep their pets safe.

Bay County officials hosted their first pet hurricane preparedness event.

“It’s the same like we’d prepare for ourselves,” UF/IFAS of Bay County’s Coastal Resource Coordinator Chantille Weber said.“You want to make sure that you have food and water available immediately for your pet and we recommend either canned or if in a pinch you can put it in a plastic Ziploc bag. And then carriers are also important because it’s a stressful situation.”

In a pet’s to-go bag should also be all their documentation

“We recommend having your pet’s vet records,” Weber said. “So that way, if they need to be identified, you’ve got that information that there’s a medication that they have to take. If they’re lost or separated, you want to make sure they have pictures and that paperwork as well.”

While Bay County is home to several pet-friendly emergency shelters most won’t admit animals unless owners provide proof of vaccination.

“You have to have like the rabies little tag that your doctor always gives you after your dog gets rabies,” Bay County Community Emergency Response Team’s Logistics Chief Kaila Sparkman said. “And then just you can have printed off copies of their medical records to have a list of shots that they’ve had to show that, yes, they have all of the required shots.”

Bay County Animal Control is doing a pre-register for pet-friendly hurricane shelters.

“It’s not that they have a preserved spot, but you’re ensuring that your paperwork is filled out ahead of time,” Weber said.“So that way when you go to the shelter, there’s an easier check-in process.”

Bay County officials said the shelters operate on a case-by-case basis

Click here for a full list of recommended items to put in your pets to go.