PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Beginning Friday, September 29th at noon, a Hurricane Michael-themed interactive exhibit will open at the Bay County Public Library.

The exhibit will be at the library until Thursday, October 19th, and can be viewed during normal library hours.

You’ll have the opportunity to interact with a map of the areas hardest hit by the storm, a hurricane simulator, a children’s learning center, and more.

The main goal the exhibit aims to achieve is to show how far the area has come nearly five years since the storm.

“We really wanted to showcase both the storm, but really dive into more of the progress that we’ve made since then as a community,” said Bay County Public Library librarian Sarah Burris. “So it’s what projects have kind of taken place as well as projects that we’re still working on.”

Bay County Board of County Commissioners, the Bay County Public Library, ReBuild Bay County, and UF/IFAS Extension Bay County all partnered to make this exhibit a reality.

There also be plenty of education opportunities when it comes to hurricanes.