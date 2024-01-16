PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nearly 200 hundred people attended a Human Trafficking Awareness Summit at the FSU Panama City campus. The 14th Judicial Circuit sponsored the event in conjunction with trafficking awareness month.

Alicia Tappan is a survivor, when she was in high school, her own coach exploited her. She openly shares her story now, in hopes of preventing it from happening to other teens. Click here to learn more about her nonprofit organization.

“It doesn’t matter if they’ve lied to you a million times beforehand, trust that that victim who’s coming forward and saying anything at all, anything at all, that it’s the truth and that you treat it the same way as you would anybody else’s news or excitement or real information,” Tappan said.

Tappan was just one of Tuesday’s speakers at the Human Trafficking Awareness Summit.

“Listen, this is what it’s all going to be about, we’ve said this for years that education is the key, if this community is educated, then people can’t hide in plain sight,” Circuit 14 Human Trafficking Task Force Chair Lori Allen said.

The goal is to educate the public about what’s happening in their town.

“Human trafficking is not an easy topic to talk about so it’s really important to have these opportunities for the community to learn, there are so many facets to human trafficking, it is probably the most complex criminal activity in the world,” Dr. Laurie Lawrence from the task force said.

State Attorney Larry Basford explained how trafficking led to the murder of a local woman. The killer, Michael Hunt, allegedly sold victims he attempted to murder at the nightclub he owned.

“Not only just looking at the human trafficking aspect of this and the trauma that it caused to the individual being trafficked, {but} also to the people who sometimes tried to help people get out of human trafficking. It can be a dangerous situation,” Basford said.

One attendee said she learned many important tips about human trafficking at Tuesday’s summit.

“And I think that what I’m learning today is that it’s in the community all around us and just be aware and if you believe someone is a victim, make a call, reach out to them, see if they need help,” Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center trauma therapist Jodi Kellett said,

If you suspect human trafficking, call this number 888-373-7888.