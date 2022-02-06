PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Valentine’s Day is coming up, and the Humane Society of Bay County celebrated the holiday once again.

The organization hosted its annual True Love Valentine’s Day photo shoot fundraiser with photographer Leslie Jones on Sunday.

Couples, children and furry friends came out to the thrift shop to have their holiday-themed pictures taken.

All of the proceeds go straight to the humane society and their thrift store.

Jones said she always looks forward to volunteering her time to help out a great cause.

“It’s become an annual traditional thing to do to raise money for the humane society, and I volunteer my time,” she said. “All the proceeds, 100 percent, go to the humane society. I just love pets, and it’s a no-kill shelter, so when they asked me several years [ago] to do it, it’s something that I always look forward to.”

Jones said the next pet photo shoot with the humane society will be for Easter time.