PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — The wet, humid, and rainy weather has created perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Local health officials are reminding residents that mosquitoes carry Malaria, West Nile, Triple-E, Zika, and other potentially deadly viruses.

Bay County Mosquito Control Director Eric Cope said there are ways to reduce these pests in your yard.

“We emphasize and encourage the residents of Bay County to dump any standing water they have in their yard or any rain around their house at least one time a week, make it an effort to go out and try to eliminate some of that standing water,” Cope said.

A few years ago mosquito control officials said they captured more than 10,000 of the insects in the traps they had set out.

They still use cage traps, but a new way they have kept the mosquito population under control is by making little pools with Gambusia, otherwise known as mosquito fish.

Cope said the control efforts have been effective in the last few years.

“Fortunately for Bay County, we haven’t had any mosquito-related cases like that in individuals in some time, we try to keep a handle on that, but stay ahead of the game,” Cope said.

Locals like Eden Barnes said the mosquitos are causing havoc at her house.

“They almost run you out of the yard, yeah you can’t enjoy sitting outside without getting torn up by mosquitoes and the late afternoon,” Barnes said.

Bay County Mosquito Control sprays five times a week, weather permitting