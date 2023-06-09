PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new hotel in Panama City is offering a refined experience that’s hard to match. The Hotel Indigo’s hospitality and atmosphere make for a luxurious getaway for both tourists and locals.

Hotel Indigo just opened Thursday afternoon and is inviting guests to indulge in all of the luxury amenities they have to offer. The hotel boasts water-front views, fine dining, stylish rooms, and it’s even dog-friendly, so the whole family can go on vacation.

“We’re so excited to introduce it to the local community and to welcoming tourists who want something unique and different,” said Hotel Indigo General Manager Jean Capps. “Hotel Indigo offers a uniquely local experience using the sights, sounds and flavors of the neighborhood. So we invite everyone to come in.”

Hotel Indigo is specifically curated to fit the vibe of the community, rather than the copy and paste versions of other chain hotels.

“The Hotel Indigo brand is unique because there are no two that are alike. Their focus is on the neighborhood story and fusing not only the art, the decor, but the history of the neighborhood, the local flavors. And you’ll find those nuances in this hotel. And that’s why they’re meant to be a destination, to capitalize on that and to invite the community in to enjoy,” said Capps.

St. Joe Company owns the hotel, and company officials hope the traffic Hotel Indigo brings will create a buzz about downtown Panama City.

“Hotel Indigo is a major investment in downtown,” said St. Joe Co. PR Director David Demarest. “It’s going to help people come to downtown Panama City, invest in the local businesses here, and it’s really going to help improve the whole experience. It takes a big company like this to continue to make this kind of investment.”

Hotel Indigo is now taking reservations and welcoming everyone to come enjoy its restaurants and bars. The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for June 27. For more information on Hotel Indigo, click here.