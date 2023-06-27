PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Company held a grand opening Tuesday for its new Hotel Indigo at the Panama City marina.

St. Joe Company officials and local dignitaries snipped the ribbon, officially launching a new vision for downtown Panama City. St. Joe’s management felt the Hotel Indigo brand was the perfect fit.

Hotel Indigo General Manager Jean Capps said the hotel is quite luxurious, with all the amenities someone would expect from the high-end Hotel Indigo chain.

“No two Hotel Indigos are alike. And that also is indicative of the art and the culture of the neighborhood. We’ve been proud to work with a design team that’s worked with the historical society to capture that through every nuance throughout the hotel through its decorations, through its art, through its storytelling,” said Capps.

At five stories, Hotel Indigo has 124 rooms, most with bayfront views. There are 2-restaurants with full bars, a private pool, an outdoor fire pit, a retail store in the lobby, and a 24-hour fitness center.

Hotel Indigo had a soft opening back on June 8.

Occupancy has been steadily growing since the opening.

However, management stresses the amenities aren’t just for those staying at the hotel.

“We hope to welcome everyone, locals and tourists because we would love to see them and hear their stories and their memories for years to come,” said Capps.

The hotel is also within walking distance of many of the bars, restaurants, and shops in the downtown area.

“This makes our city pop. And it’s just the beginning. We’re going to do more and more and more of these things. And it wouldn’t be possible without great partners in the community like St. Joe Company,” said Representative Neal Dunn (R-Panama City).

Capps said she’s expecting a full house for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

On Saturday, July 1, the hotel is staging a free concert starting at 3:30 p.m., along with games and prizes, on the event lawn next to the hotel.

She suggests folks might want to book a room.