PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Company is holding a job fair in preparation for the grand opening of the Hotel Indigo at the Panama City Marina on June 1st.

The hotel is hiring for 50 positions ranging from servers and chiefs to facility technicians and front desk personnel.

The job fair is taking place Wednesday, May 3, through Friday, May 5, on the lawn outside Harrison Kitchen & Bar.

The hotel’s General Manager Jean Capps said the hotel offers residents the opportunity to work in a beach-like hotel without the commute.

“This offers a better sense of proximity for many of the local staff who have been driving over to Panama City Beach and beyond,” Capp said. “So we’ll save on gas, we’ll save on time. That will give them a better balance of life.”

Capps said she hopes to have all the positions filled in the coming weeks.

Click here for information on the job fair and job openings.