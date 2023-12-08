BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A homeless man stabbed another man in the neck in Panama City Friday afternoon, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Police said 39-year-old, Markus S. Faggart committed the attack on East 13th Street at about 2 p.m.

The victim got away from Faggart and ran down the street until he could be assisted by first responders. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening injuries.

Faggart was taken into custody about 20 minutes later by investigators and a weapon was recovered.

Faggart was charged with attempted murder and booked into the Bay County Jail.