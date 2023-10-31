PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This holiday season Holi a local Indian restaurant is hosting a nonperishable canned food drive to give back to the community.

The drive will take place from November 1st through December 23, 2023.

Holi’s Fort Walton Beach partnered with a local emergency food bank, Sharing & Caring. Supplying food every 15 days to those in need.

Holi’s Panama City partnered up with ‘A Hands Up’ organization, distributing food, toys, and gifts to those in need.

Holi’s Miramar Beach partnered with Destin Harvest organization, collecting and distributing canned food to soup kitchens and shelters across the area.

Patrons are invited to participate in Holis efforts this season by bringing canned food items to receive 20% off their meals.

For more information, visit Holis website, holiresturants.com for the latest news on menus and events.