PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Easter Bunny has something fun in store for the grown-ups this year! History Class Brewing Company will host its first ever Grown-Up Easter Egg Hunt.

The egg hunt will take place April 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the big grassy field behind Mckenzie Park located at 300 Luverne Ave. in Downtown Panama City.

While History Class Brewing Company said they are a family-friendly bar, they noticed most Easter events in the area typically cater to just young children.

“We realized that not many events were not for young adults or people without children,” said manager Fontella Thompson, and the idea was born.

Participants will hunt at their own risk and bring their own basket because it’s not the typical candy prize in these Easter eggs!

“We will have hundreds upon hundreds of eggs filled with gift cards and prizes from local Downtown businesses,” said History Class Brewing Company Creative Director, Eric Darnell.

Some of the prizes include a $100 gift card to House of Henry, a $200 gift card to Hue Salon, swag bags from Baywitch, Downtown Boxing Club classes, and more.

Darnell also said there will be a surprise activity at the end of the egg hunt for participants so it is best not to wear your “Sunday best” to this Easter celebration.