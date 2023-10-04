PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A newly restored century-old clock is set to be unveiled to the public in downtown Panama City on Tuesday, October 10.

The clock was first installed in 1926 at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Beach Drive. In 1957, the clock was moved to Harrison Avenue and 7th Street, where it stood when Hurricane Michael hit in 2018.

Citizens partnered with the Bay County Historical Society to salvage the damaged clock. City officials said it has been refurbished to its original appearance and function properly.

The unveiling will be at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and 4th Street.