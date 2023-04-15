PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a kaleidoscope of colors at Hiland Park Elementary School Saturday morning. The school hosted a color run to raise money for the school’s parent-teacher organization.

More than 50 students, teachers, and parents ran through the school’s campus and sprayed with color.

This is the first color run the school has held since the covid shutdown.

It used to be an annual event.

Assistant Principal Erica Johnson said all the money raised will go back to students and teachers.

“Incentives for the students to be more successful academically and behaviorally, teacher appreciation week, gifts for the teachers,” Johnson said. “It’ll also help support end-of-the-year activities for our students. So that their end-of-the-year activities will be free for them.”

Johnson said the color run raised more than $1,000 and the school hopes to make it an annual event again.