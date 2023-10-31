PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Tuesday, October 31, 5th-grade students from Hiland Park Elementary visited PruittHealth residents for a trick-or-treating event.

Students at Hiland Park are participating in service learning projects throughout the year.

The students celebrated their achievements with behavioral excellence in the first quarter.

School administrators hoped that today also served as an opportunity for the students to give back to their community.

“For students to see the importance of giving back to others and not just being able to receive benefits for themselves,” said Hiland Park Elementary Assistant Principal Erica Johnson. “They get their grades at school, they have their behavior at school, but also to get out in the community and do more than just their grades and more than just what they’re doing within the building is really important to them.”

Hiland Park is partners with PruittHealth and the opportunity to have this event presented itself through the Partnership Bay program.