Help the Panama City Police Department win a grant to support their K-9 unit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are putting two of their favorite officers in the spotlight.

They are asking for your help earning a grant to support their K-9 department.

Boris

Boris and Rex are the two K-9 officers with PCPD. They do weekly training every week with their owners.

They are nominated for a five thousand dollar grant through a program called Aftermath.

Aftermath is a trauma cleaning service which helps people fix up their homes if there is a crime scene.

Public Information Officer, Ken McVay, said if they get the grant they plan to use it on training for handlers and K-9’s.

Rex

“We are very proud of these officers, the K-9 officers, and their handlers who are fully fledged police officers as well,” McVay said. “They do a lot to help keep our community safe and we are just very thankful.”

Voting is open through October 26. You can vote once a day per platform on the Aftermath website, on Instagram @AftermathK9Grant or on Facebook @AftermathCares.