PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The search for a suspect is now over after law enforcement officials said they apprehended the man shortly after 9 o’clock Wednesday morning.

Officials said the search began after the suspect took off while they were trying to serve a warrant and arrest him.

They said he also dropped a handgun when he started running.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of 11th Street near Church Avenue in Panama City Wednesday morning.

There are multiple agencies in the area, including a Bay County Sheriff’s Office helicopter in the air.

Law enforcement is blocking some of the roadways in that area.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said in a tweet that Oscar Patterson Academy is on a soft lockdown because law enforcement is searching for an individual in the area. He also said all students are safe.