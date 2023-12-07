PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The holiday season is a happy time for most people, but local medical professionals say they see an influx in heart-related illnesses and deaths during the holiday season.

One of the leading causes may make you rethink having second servings at Christmas dinner.

“It’s not uncommon that we have some dietary indiscretions during the holiday season,” Ascension Sacred Heart E.R. Medical Director Dr. Joshua James said. “A lot of times we have more fat, we have more salt, and it can cause some acute cardiac issues, especially if you have a pre-existing heart disease.”

Doctors say people with pre-existing heart conditions should enjoy holiday foods in moderation. They should also see a doctor if they experience any of the following symptoms.

“Chest pain or chest tightness, shortness of breath, you can have nausea and vomiting. One of the really important ones is chest pain with sweatiness. That can be a very concerning symptom as well.”

Regardless of a pre-existing heart condition, alcohol use should be done in moderation.

“Alcohol itself doesn’t cause an acute heart attack, but people that binge drink over the holidays can have what’s called Holiday Heart Syndrome where they go into atrial fibrillation, which is a very common dysrhythmia,” Dr. James said.

Poor mental health can also affect physical health. Increased stress and anxiety are linked to heart attacks.

“Increased stress levels have been very well tied to cardiac issues. There’s also a condition called Takotsubo, which is actually a stress-induced heart attack. It’s not caused by a blockage and it’s very well known.”

The American Heart Association’s journal “Circulation” says studies show there are more cardiac deaths on December 25th than on any other day of the year. The second largest number of cardiac deaths occurred on December 26th.