PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new study shows hearing aids can reduce dementia risk in older adults by nearly 50 percent.

The Alzheimer’s Association conducted the 3-year study on nearly 900 subjects half of whom wore hearing aids, while the other half did not.

The results found no change in the group without hearing aids. But the group with the hearing aids benefited.

“We know hearing aids aren’t going to stop Alzheimer’s,” Beltone Hearing Specialist Greg Yordon said. “But we know if we can get people staying active in the environment active around people going to church, going to restaurants, being with family, we know that’s going to continue to stimulate their brain and continue to stimulate their hearing nerves. And therefore help them.”

Click here to read the full study.