PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools officials changed the name of Haney Technical Center to Haney Technical College last month.

Now, everyone who drives by will know it.

Workers put up brand new signage on Wednesday. Members of the Haney family, Haney administrators and BDS Superintendent Bill Husfelt commemorated the event on Thursday.

Tom Haney’s grandson, Todd, was part of the name-changing process.

He said the students were the driving force behind the move from “Center” to “College.”

“It doesn’t change the school,” Haney said. “The school, we’re proud of regardless of what name is out front, but I’m really happy more for the students and the staff. They have worked very hard and this will help them be competitive with other technical colleges, so we’re excited.”

Haney also said the name change does not affect the curriculum, but gives students a sense of pride, being able to say they are continuing their education in college.