PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Haney Technical College has received a gift that will help the students in the electrician’s program.

Haney is one of eight schools in the nation selected for the grant. The students are the ones who helped earn the honor.

The NCCER Core Toolbox Grant was showcased at Haney on Wednesday. Students enrolled in Haney’s electrician program get the use them every day. They were a gift from the National Center for Construction, Education, and Research.

“The quality of a construction worker is usually shown by the quality of the tools he uses,” Haney’s Electrical Instructor Robert Callier said. “They provided us with the tools, which are some of the top-line tools we find in the construction trades.”

Out of the 150 schools that applied, Haney is one of the eight schools in the nation to receive NCCER’s Core Toolbox Grant. Senior manager Matt Clark said schools had to meet certain standards to be considered.

“They are all accredited training, education facilities under an industry-sponsored so there are 150 submitted to win and eight were chosen,” Clark said.

Clark said the standards evolve is based on the industry’s needs.

Callier said when the tools are good, the quality of the work is better and the toolbox itself has provided more storage space in the classroom.

“We have a lot of students in our class this year,” electrical student Mario Sousa said. “So we had to build styles outside, which we already put a lot of these new tools to work.”

This is NCCER’s second year for the Tool Box Grant program, and the first time Haney has won.