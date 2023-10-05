PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Halloween is just 26 days away, and parents are on the hunt for costumes for their kids.

Anchorage Children’s Home is holding its first fall festival, giving out free costumes for kids who can’t afford to buy their own. Right now anchorage has about 50 to 60 costumes that have been donated and they say they could use more. They need sizes to fit toddlers all the way up to 12 and 13-year-olds. “You can make donations during normal business hours at Anchorage”, said Development Director Brooke Bullard.

“Anchorage is located on Lizanne Avenue which is 2121 Lizanne Avenue. You can come to the front entrance of our administration building and see the receptionist up front, and she’ll gladly accept those from you. And of course, your donation is a tax-deductible donation to a nonprofit. And we are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. is when we can accept your donation,” said Bullard.

All the costumes will be washed and sanitized before they’re distributed to the kids. The fall festival will be on October 28th at the Daffin Park Clubhouse from 12 pm to 3 pm For more details click here.