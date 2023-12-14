PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local family has a new home tonight, because of the Habitat for Humanity organization and the Central Panhandle Association for Realtors.

“I’m just very thankful, me and my kids have a chance at life,” Stormee Guitreau said.

Stormee Guitreau and her family got that chance at life on Thursday. Habitat and CPAR started building the brand-new three-bedroom home back in April.

Thanks to all the donations and volunteers, Stormee and her two children will now have a place to sleep, eat, and play together.

This is the Habitat for Humanity 105th home. Each has been a life-changer.

“It might just be in a beat-up apartment and it might be in her circumstances, actually, it’s kind of a shed built into a home right now that she’s staying in so going into a home means you can do some of those things, otherwise, you can’t,” Bay County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Angela Klopf said. “You can put your Christmas lights up, it means that your appliances work and you don’t have to be dependent on a landlord.”

If you know a family who can benefit from Habitat for Humanity, click here for more information.