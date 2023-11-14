PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) – Gulf World Marine Institute received an early Christmas gift this year.

On Tuesday, the organization received a $10,000 check from Florida Power and Light.

The donation will help restore important sea turtle habitats in Gulf World’s Rehabilitation Program. It will also help contribute towards repair work on current habitats, roof structures, supplies, and the establishment of new habitat spaces.

“Donations like these go a long way in ensuring these sea turtle habitats are big enough to accommodate any new patients they get throughout the year”, said Stranding Coordinator Lauren Albrittain.

