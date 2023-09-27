PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — 19 years have passed since Hurricane Ivan impacted the Panhandle and one of its victims was a 7-year-old Rough-Toothed Dolphin that washed up on Cape San Blas.

The rough seas beached 5 dolphins on the Cape San Blas shores. 3 of the 5 survived the transport to the Gulf World Institute. Out of the 3 Doris now remains the last survivor after the other two have passed away. Lead Trainer Ellen Leonard says, Doris is now 26 years old and is still kicking.

“Dolphins are going to make it into their late teens, maybe early twenties, and with professional care, they can actually live to two, or three times their average lifespan, even up into their sixties. We absolutely hope she is definitely thriving here. She is one of the boss ladies here in Dolphin Stadium,” said Leonard.

When Doris was found she was very sick. Leonard says after examination she was deemed non-releasable by the National Marine Fisheries Service.

“When Doris was stranded, she was very sick, emaciated and just didn’t have the energy to survive out in the ocean, which is why she was stranded. Then when she was rescued, she was rehabilitated or nursed back to health and then deemed a non-releasable due to the lack of survival skills,” said Leonard.

Although she can’t survive in the wild with other dolphins, she has made a lot of friends at Gulf World. Kathy Meyer a tourist from Hermann Missouri says she and her friends came all the way down to see Doris.

“I’m actually here traveling with some of my girlfriends and we have encountered dolphins out in the ocean. And we wanted to see up close and personal. And we’re actually considering doing an experience at Gulf World with the dolphins. As an older lady, that’s a challenge that we kind of wanted to make,” said Meyer.

Gulf world officials say Doris is the dominant female at the park. They expect her to live a long healthy life. For more information about Doris, you can click here.