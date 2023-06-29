PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Science students at Gulf Coast State College have been studying in labs that were built in the 1950s.

Administrators worked for nearly a decade to get funding for a new STEM building, and finally got it last year.

The building is planned to be three stories tall, and 40,000 square feet. It will have 10 labs to study biology, microbiology, chemistry, and physics. There will be a dozen faculty offices, student collaboration areas, and much more.

The total cost is $27 million, $24 million of which came from the state. The college came up with another $3 million from the sale of a piece of land.

“I think it’s something that the college and the community can be proud of, and think our students are going to love it,” said Vice President of Administration Finance John Mercer.

This week, construction workers moved their shifts to start at midnight and end at 9:00 a.m. to avoid the heat.

The project is on schedule and expected to be ready for classes in the Fall of 2024.