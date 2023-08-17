PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast State College and Bayway Public Transit are partnering to provide free transportation to students.

The partnership has been in the works for months. Starting August 21, students taking 6 hours of classes or more can ride for free. All they have to do is provide a valid GCSC student ID.

“One of the things our students have issues with is transportation,” said Student Life Dean Dr. Kelli Walsingham. “In order to make things easier for our students and members of our community that may be interested in higher education, we decided to partner with Bayway to provide free transportation to the college.”

Not only can students catch a free ride to school, but anywhere Bayway goes. Each bus will have an assigned route with stops at places such as grocery stores and shopping plazas so students can run errands before going home. They can even download the Transit and Moovit apps to easily track buses, plan their trips, and receive service alerts.

“We have a major hub here at the college over by the bay, so that’s an easy place for students to get here and get to other places,” said Walsingham. “Maybe they need to go to the grocery store before they go home so they can go to class, go to the grocery store, then go home. It’s just something trying to make their life easier.”

The partnership also helps alleviate financial stress for some students. Many can’t afford to buy their own cars and pay high gas prices while trying to pay for books and tuition. It could mean not having to choose between transportation and education.

“I’m very excited for this partnership and the possibilities that it brings,” said GCSC Student Seth Locey. “It allows students who need it and the students who need it, maybe now or in the future, to just get around town and go to places that they need to.”

GCSC is providing funds to Bayway to make this partnership possible. For more information, click here.