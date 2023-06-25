PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center held a march on the Hathaway Bridge to promote awareness of social injustice, Sunday afternoon.

During Pride Month, many people like to host events that bring certain social issues to the attention of the public. ‘Gay the Hathaway’ is one of those events.

Over 70 people came out to show their support on the bridge with many passersby honking with encouragement.

“Gay the Hathaway is a great, very peaceful expression of just making sure that people see us because I think there’s a desire to just wish that we would go away. And so I feel like this is a way that we can say we’re here and we’re here to stay and we need to be seen and we need to be heard,” said Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center Board Member David Barnes.

This is the 9th year in a row that ‘Gay the Hathaway’ has been in action.

The march for justice began at Carl Gray Park with speeches from board members and directors of the Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center.

“I’m a Christian, and the bible says to love thy neighbor as thyself. I think we’re all called to love each other. And that’s what I feel. I came last year and that’s what I felt when I came here. And that’s what I hope to express to the people who are driving by or who are here,” said attendee Heather Howell.

Even with the blistering heat, everyone stayed positive and greeted everyone with a smile and a wave.

Flags, signs, and cold waters were supplied to all who attended.

“Everybody deserves the right to be who they are. Everybody deserves equal rights. Equal rights does not take away from anybody. So we’re out here today to show support, to make a statement that any law that gets passed, anything that we do. We’re not going away. We’re not going away. People are just people. Let us be,” said attendee Marla Fairchild.

This year’s ‘Gay the Hathaway’ march was not as populated as the one last year, but people still showed just as much dedication and passion as years before.

“We pay our taxes. We work jobs, we’re just here. We want to exist and be part of your community,” said Fairchild.

To find out more information about ‘Gay the Hathaway’ or the Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center, check out their Facebook.