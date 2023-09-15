PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — September is also Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Awareness Month.

HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital is one of ten NICU’s across the US participating in a unique program.

‘NICU wishes’ helps families with premature or sick babies.

The campaign asks people to donate baby supplies, like diapers, bottles, books, and even gas cards.

The program was developed by 4 moms in partnership with Project Sweet Peas.

Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Gretchen Wheeler said even the smallest gesture goes a long way.

“We take care of the babies while they’re in the queue and then once they go home, we are hoping that the community would help us support the families as they transition home,” Wheeler said.

You can donate off of an Amazon wish list, so you can get exactly what the families need.

Click here to view the Amazon Wish List.