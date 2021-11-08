Gulf Coast College to host ‘Super Saturday’ enrollment event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– It’s never too late to advance your academic career or start the career of your dreams. One local college is helping you do that.

Gulf Coast State College is hosting “Super Saturday” on November 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in GCSC’s Advanced Technology Center on the Panama City Campus, and from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST at the Gulf/Franklin Campus.

The event is an all-encompassing event for prospective students who are interested in enrolling for the Spring 2022 semester and for current students who need to register for classes. Gulf Coast is an open-access, open-enrollment institution, which means you only need a high school diploma or GED to enroll. The $10 application fee is currently being waived for all new students at this event.

News 13 This Morning caught up with the Respiratory Program where students can enroll and work towards becoming a Certified Respiratory Therapist (CRT), or the Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT.) The program is 5 semesters and will get you an associates degree. The program typically accepts around 16 students, and is currently accepting applications.

“They get everything from floor care to critical care. They work in ICUs, emergency rooms, as well as neo-natal units, from newborns to older patients,” said Theresa Porter, Director of Clinical Education for the respiratory program.

The students also have access to live simulation technology that provides a hands on experience before working with real patients later on in their career.

“The opportunity to work with this technology really helps prepare us to work in a real-life setting so early on,” said first-year student Fabi.