PANANA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Bay County’s Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center needs your help with donations.

The nonprofit organization started in 2000 in Bay County and has expanded to Gulf, Calhoun, Jackson, Holmes, and Washington Counties. They serve around 1300 kids a year in the 14 judicial circuits, with 70 percent from Bay County. C-A-C has 2 centers in Bay County, one bought in 2009, the other in 2019, for a total of around $2 million. They hope to use funding from the Crime Act to pay the cost, but the money is now unavailable.

Chief Executive Officer Lori Allen says they have begun their Capital Campaign to raise money for the facilities.

“We not only have this facility here at 210 East 11th Street, but we also have a trauma therapy center at three or three Magnolia Avenue, and we want to pay those facilities off. We want to be debt-free, and so we need about $1.2 million to do that, Allen said.

They have already received donations worth $350,000 from the St. Joe Foundation and the Charles Whitehead Foundation. With $800,000 still needed Allen says every penny helps.

“We want to get the word out that even if you cannot write a check for $100,000, your $5 could be forever. If we take $5 and compound it to the almost 200,000 people that live in our viewing area, and our community that benefit from CAC presents, then we can pay off these buildings, Allen said.

The facilities are crucial to the C-A-C’s mission. Here in Florida, 38 percent of women and about 29 percent of men will be victims of domestic violence by a family member or a partner in their lifetime. Victim Advocate Brittany Perello says she has seen a lot of growth with her patients.

“Getting to see a lot of kids who are here at the very beginning, sometimes going through one of the most difficult days of their life and getting to see them even just the little wins as they go. Whether it’s six months down the road or a year down the road, just getting to see them grow and blossom and heal even within their families is a really cool, really cool experience, Pirrello said.

If you are interested in donating you can click here.