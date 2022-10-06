PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast is preparing for its Gulf Coast Buddy Walk at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

The walk is taking place on Saturday, October 8 , and will consist of a single lap around the stadium at 10:00 a.m.

Registration and festivities kick off at 8:30 a.m.

There will be music, hotdogs, bounce houses, and so much more.

The first 200 guests will receive a free t-shirt.

General admission tickets will cost $5, those with special needs will get in for free.

