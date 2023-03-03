ST ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Shoppers rejoiced as the St. Andrews Grocery Outlet once again opened its doors.

“Oh, my God. I’m so happy that they reopened,” St. Andrews resident Kovida Gottschlich said.

Hurricane Michael decimated the store nearly four-and-a-half years ago, leaving many in the St. Andrews area without a convenient place to shop.

“It’s been so difficult since the hurricane,” Gottschlich said. “I mean, people lost their cars and we had to go across town and get groceries. Here, I can just ride my bike.”

Grocery Outlet Vice President Bill Bradford said the rebuild has been a long journey.

“Some of the equipment for this store was ordered over two years ago, so seeing it all finally come together, I’m just overjoyed to be finally reopened,” Bradford said.

Bradford said the store is bigger and better than ever.

“The store’s over double the size of the old location,” Bradford said. “Previously it was a store with a small strip center of businesses but now the entire footprint is all grocery store. It’s much larger and we’re just excited to have it finally reopened.”

The St. Andrews Grocery Outlet rejoins the other 13 locations across the Southeast, including stores in Lynn Haven and Callaway.

The newly reopened store is open seven days a week from 7 am to 9 pm.