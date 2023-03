PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This money wasn’t burning a hole in someone’s pocket, but it was burning.

At roughly 2:15 p.m., a vehicle caught fire while at the Tyndall Federal Credit Union ATM at the intersection of 10th Street and Harrison Avenue. That caused the ATM to catch on fire, Panama City Police said Thursday.

The driver escaped the blaze and was not injured, they added.

First responders put out the blaze.