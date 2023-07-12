PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The state announced nearly $200 million in grants to communities impacted by Hurricane Sally.

Panama City will receive almost $6 million earmarked for two major projects one of which is a continuation of the city’s voluntary home buyout program.

“So we’ve got announced today was the Hurricane Sally Award for the voluntary home buyout, ” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said.

Over the last year, Panama City has been using money from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to buy houses from residents living on Cincinnati and Lake Avenue.

“It’s the exact same amount in the exact same program we ran for Hurricane Michael,” Street said. “The state saw it as a very successful program. And the city did a great job in execution. And so they’ve rewarded it with another $5 million. And so we’re looking forward to helping people get onto their next chapter in life.”

Street said due to the bowl shape of the streets, rainwater has a tendency to pool and overflow a nearby retention pond.

Cincinnati Avenue resident Alexander Dobson said his house floods about once a year.

“We just throw out all the rugs,” Dobson said. “Take everything out, spray it if it’s savable if it’s not savable we’ll put it on the side of the road. We just push on.”

Street said the city will use this funding to help residents like Dobson who were unable to take advantage of the program the first time.

“Getting those homeowners out of their flooded homes and into their next chapter in life,” Street said. “And so to be able to take the risks that have been waiting and we didn’t know whether they were going to be able to be bought and whether they’re going to be able to move on from what they’re in it’s it’s a great day.”



Street said it’ll be several more months before the city receives the money from the state.