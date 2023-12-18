PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City residents were interested in wine, Taylor Swift, and “The Last of Us” in 2023.

Each year, Google releases its “Year in Search” report which offers insight into the most popular questions on people’s minds across the globe and trending searches on pop culture, sports, music, news, and more.

Panama City searched for “winery near me” more than anywhere else in the U.S in 2023.

There are plenty of “Swifties” and “BeyHive” in Panama City, with Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” and Beyonce’s “Renaissance World Tour” being the highest trending “tour” searches in the area.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor came in at #4 on Panama City’s most searched-for TV Show, with HBO’s The Last of Us topping the charts at #1.

And in a year of spectacular sporting events, Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz takes the trophy as the #1 most searched “versus” in Panama City for 2023, according to Google Trends.

Here are the Panama City area’s top “near me” searches for 2023:

Estate sales alley near me Winery gas near me Pawn shop near me Barbershop food near me Dispensary ramps near me

Here are the Panama City area’s top “versus” searches for 2023:

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Tank vs. Ryan Garcia Florida vs. LSU Baseball Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou Denver vs. Miami

Here are the Panama City area’s top “tour” searches for 2023:

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Renaissance World Tour Peace Out: The Farewell Tour It’s All a Blue Tour ProbleMATTic World Tour

Here are the Panama City area’s top “tv show” searches for 2023:

The Last of Us Vanderpump Rules Daisy Jones & the Six The Golden Bachelor The Night Agent

You can learn more about nationwide Google Search trends and explore the local hub here.