PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Thursday, November 9th officially marked the end of an era as the golden arches at the McDonald’s on Harrison Ave. came down for good.

This particular location opened its doors back in 1962 and has been a staple in the Panama City community.

The restaurant’s final day of serving Big Macs, Happy Meals, and Mcflurry’s was on October 31st.

Those who worked at the fast food giant have been relocated to other restaurants across Bay County.

There is no word at this time on what will become of the building.