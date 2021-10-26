Girls Inc. expanding to in-school programming at local middle schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– For nearly 45 years, Girls Inc. has had a presence in Bay county empowering young women to be strong, smart, and bold.

The organization does this through their after schools programs, which involve a pro-girl environment and strong mentoring that encourages girls to be independent, healthy, and educated, said Girls Inc. Program Director, Rebecca Wade.

Wade said as of now, their after-school program is on a wait-list, but the organization is working to ensure girls still have access to the program within their schools.

Girls Inc. has started an after-school program with middle school students at Rutherford, and a new one at Jinks Middle School. According to Girls Inc., the program at Rutherford is after school from 2:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the cafeteria on Mondays. The program at Jinks is before school from 8:30 a.m. until 8:55 a.m. in the media center on Tuesdays.

The in-school program is an opportunity for girls to practice stress management, critical thinking exercises, and other life skills, said teen coordinator, Ashley Gray.

Students need a permission slip to participate, and they can find in the front office at both Jinks and Rutherford.

Girls Inc. is also working to alleviate their waiting list for their after-school program, but they are in need of more staff to do that.

“Like everyone else, we are hiring to continue to enroll more girls within our program,” said Wade.

For most positions, you simply need a high school degree. To apply for a job opportunity at Girls Inc. you can look on their website found here.